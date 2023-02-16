© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Banner3-01.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
talkin.jpg
Talkin' Music

Talkin' Music: Mick Flannery

By Ashley Krest
Published February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM MST
9575865.jpeg
Shane J Horan
/

Irish singer-songwriter Mick Flannery joins Ashley Krest on todays Talkin' Music. Tune in to hear Mick talk about his Grandfather, the effects of social media and his approach to writing a timeless song. This interview was recorded at the Rocky Mountain Folks Festival in Lyons, Colorado.

Mick Flannery will be touring Colorado this week, he will play the E-town stage in Boulder on Saturday, February 18th and Swallow Hill Music Hall in Denver on Sunday, February 19th. More information can be found here.

Tags
Talkin' Music Mick FlannerySinger songwriterRocky Mountain Folks FestivalLyons
Ashley Krest
Ashley Krest was named the new general manager of KVNF in January of 2020 and started the position in February. Ashley has worked at KVNF for the past 4 years as the Business and Events Manager; through this position, she has increased ties with the business and nonprofit communities and strengthened connections with our supporters. Before joining the staff, she was an active volunteer at KVNF for two decades, serving as a DJ, member of the program committee and show host.
See stories by Ashley Krest