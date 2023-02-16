Talkin' Music: Mick Flannery

Irish singer-songwriter Mick Flannery joins Ashley Krest on todays Talkin' Music. Tune in to hear Mick talk about his Grandfather, the effects of social media and his approach to writing a timeless song. This interview was recorded at the Rocky Mountain Folks Festival in Lyons, Colorado.

Mick Flannery will be touring Colorado this week, he will play the E-town stage in Boulder on Saturday, February 18th and Swallow Hill Music Hall in Denver on Sunday, February 19th. More information can be found here.