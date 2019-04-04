Lydia Violet and bandmade/tour manager Jax Lavender stopped by KVNF to perform a few songs and talk about Lydia's Music As Medicine Project. Lydia and friends recently produced a local Spring Family Festival at Blacklight Studios in Paonia. Lydia started her musical journey at three years old when she picked out her first violin. She has toured and performed with Rising Appalacia, Ma Muse, Ayla Nereo and many more. KVNF's Kori Stanton talked with Lydia about her time studying under Buddhist Scholar Joanna Macy, persian heritage and her inspirations for helping people heal and process through music.

Talkin Music: Lydia Violet