New Releases May 2, 2022

Published May 1, 2022 at 6:46 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Bonnie RaittJust Like ThatRock
Wet LegWet LegRock
Nine Mile StationOpen HighwaysRock
Shoebox LettersFlight RiskRock Folk
Mono-
phonics		Sage MotelSoul
Jozef NadjTwenty Twenty OneFunk Jazz
CarrtoonsHome GrownHipHop Jazz
Various ArtistsFolk NowHudson Harding
Old Crow Medicine ShowPaint This TownCountry Rock
Amanda Anne Platt & Honey
cutters		The Devil & The Deep Blue SeaCountry Folk
Nitty Gritty Dirt BandDirt Does DylanCountry Folk
Kaitlin ButtsWhat Else Can She DoCountry
Ray Wylie HubbardCo-Starring TooCountry Rock
Molly Tuttle & Golden HighwayCrooked TreeBluegrass
Kim Nalley BandKim Nalley Band W/ Houston PersonJazz Blues