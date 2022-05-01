New Releases May 2, 2022
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Bonnie Raitt
|Just Like That
|Rock
|Wet Leg
|Wet Leg
|Rock
|Nine Mile Station
|Open Highways
|Rock
|Shoebox Letters
|Flight Risk
|Rock Folk
|Mono-
phonics
|Sage Motel
|Soul
|Jozef Nadj
|Twenty Twenty One
|Funk Jazz
|Carrtoons
|Home Grown
|HipHop Jazz
|Various Artists
|Folk Now
|Hudson Harding
|Old Crow Medicine Show
|Paint This Town
|Country Rock
|Amanda Anne Platt & Honey
cutters
|The Devil & The Deep Blue Sea
|Country Folk
|Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
|Dirt Does Dylan
|Country Folk
|Kaitlin Butts
|What Else Can She Do
|Country
|Ray Wylie Hubbard
|Co-Starring Too
|Country Rock
|Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
|Crooked Tree
|Bluegrass
|Kim Nalley Band
|Kim Nalley Band W/ Houston Person
|Jazz Blues