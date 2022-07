Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance Swigart and Lulu Volckhausen, plus special guest "Garden Guy" Wind Clearwater, discuss summer gardening subjects, take phone calls and answer your gardening questions. The show wraps up with a "garlic throwdown" as Wind & Lance compare the best & largest heads from their respective garlic beds.

Email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.