Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance Swigart and Lulu Volckhausen welcome research scientist Brad Tonnessen from the CSU Extension Western Colorado Organic Agriculture Research Station on Rogers Mesa outside of Hotchkiss for a discussion of various research center topics. They also take phone calls and answer your gardening questions.

Email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.