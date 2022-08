Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance Swigart and Lulu Volckhausen discuss late summer gardening subjects, take phone calls and answer your gardening questions.

Email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.

NOTE: Our recording system had a problem & missed the first couple of minutes, so our archive recording starts with the show already in progress.