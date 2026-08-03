Amazing Alaska! Home to our Nation's Vast Public Land Gems!

Thursday August 13, 7:00 -8:30 pm Black Canyon Audubon Society will host Lisa Eckert. Presenting the History of Alaska's National Parks from the inception of the first one - Sitka National Monument, along with four other units in 1910 to the 1980's with the passing of the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act (ANILCA) which doubled the size of national parks and wildlife refuges in the state.

Lisa's career spans 37 years as a NPS ranger and manager at 14 NP units throughout the country including five years at Denali NP & Preserve.

For more information about the speaker and topic go to programs at blackcanyonaudubon.org

