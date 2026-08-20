Author Talk with Craig Childs @ Crawford Town Hall.

Sunday, September 13: 1:30pm to 3pm.

Acclaimed local author Craig Childs will discuss his most recent book, "The Wild Dark: Finding the Night Sky in the Age of Light." Learn why dark skies are important, how our view of the night sky has changed historically, and what we can do now to decrease light pollution.

After the talk, Craig Childs will take questions from the audience, offer his books for sale, and sign copies of his books.

This special event is FREE to the public and will be held at Crawford Town Hall, next to the Crawford Library, located at 425 Hwy 92 in Crawford.

The Friends of Crawford Library will provide refreshments.