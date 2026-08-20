© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Author Talk with Craig Childs

Author Talk with Craig Childs

Author Talk with Craig Childs @ Crawford Town Hall.

Sunday, September 13: 1:30pm to 3pm.

Acclaimed local author Craig Childs will discuss his most recent book, "The Wild Dark: Finding the Night Sky in the Age of Light." Learn why dark skies are important, how our view of the night sky has changed historically, and what we can do now to decrease light pollution.

After the talk, Craig Childs will take questions from the audience, offer his books for sale, and sign copies of his books.

This special event is FREE to the public and will be held at Crawford Town Hall, next to the Crawford Library, located at 425 Hwy 92 in Crawford.

The Friends of Crawford Library will provide refreshments.

Crawford Town Hall
01:30 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Crawford Library
Crawford Town Hall
425 CO-92
Crawford, Colorado 81415