Author Talk with David Padilla @ Delta Library

Please join us for a special morning with local author David Padilla, author of "Crossing More Than Just Borders."

In this moving and personal story, David shares his experience of crossing the border as a child and growing up here on the Western Slope. His journey offers a unique perspective on family, belonging, childhood, and the experiences that shape who we become.

David will be reading selections from his book, sharing a glimpse into his journey and experiences. Copies of "Crossing More Than Just Borders" will also be available for purchase and signing.

Come meet David, listen to his story, purchase a signed copy, and enjoy a meaningful morning of stories, conversation, and community.

Everyone is welcome!