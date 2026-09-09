Author Talk with David Padilla @ Delta Library
Author Talk with David Padilla @ Delta Library
Please join us for a special morning with local author David Padilla, author of "Crossing More Than Just Borders."
In this moving and personal story, David shares his experience of crossing the border as a child and growing up here on the Western Slope. His journey offers a unique perspective on family, belonging, childhood, and the experiences that shape who we become.
David will be reading selections from his book, sharing a glimpse into his journey and experiences. Copies of "Crossing More Than Just Borders" will also be available for purchase and signing.
Come meet David, listen to his story, purchase a signed copy, and enjoy a meaningful morning of stories, conversation, and community.
Everyone is welcome!
NEW Delta Library
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026