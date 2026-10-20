Autumn Roots
Autumn Roots
An Enchanted Fall Day of Herbal Medicine Making
As the days shorten and the leaves turn gold, the plants draw their energy underground and the full moon energy peaks... it is the perfect time to prepare our herbal remedies for the coming winter.
Join Julie Peterson, herbalist, Ayurvedic practitioner, and owner of Singing Springs Botanicals, for a magical day:
Exploring- the wisdom of several medicinal roots
Harvesting- with gratitude and intention
Crafting- traditional herbal remedies
Gathering- with kindred spirits
DATE: Saturday, October 24th
TIME: 10:00 AM–4:00 PM
LOCATION: Singing Springs Botanicals Apothecary
357 Pine Ridge Drive, Ridgway
COST: $100
Space is limited for this intimate gathering. For details go to www.singingspringsbotanicals.com
To reserve your spot call (970) 708-0236 🌕🍂🌿