Autumn Roots

An Enchanted Fall Day of Herbal Medicine Making

As the days shorten and the leaves turn gold, the plants draw their energy underground and the full moon energy peaks... it is the perfect time to prepare our herbal remedies for the coming winter.

Join Julie Peterson, herbalist, Ayurvedic practitioner, and owner of Singing Springs Botanicals, for a magical day:

Exploring- the wisdom of several medicinal roots

Harvesting- with gratitude and intention

Crafting- traditional herbal remedies

Gathering- with kindred spirits

DATE: Saturday, October 24th

TIME: 10:00 AM–4:00 PM

LOCATION: Singing Springs Botanicals Apothecary

357 Pine Ridge Drive, Ridgway

COST: $100

Space is limited for this intimate gathering. For details go to www.singingspringsbotanicals.com

To reserve your spot call (970) 708-0236 🌕🍂🌿