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Autumn Roots

Autumn Roots

An Enchanted Fall Day of Herbal Medicine Making

As the days shorten and the leaves turn gold, the plants draw their energy underground and the full moon energy peaks... it is the perfect time to prepare our herbal remedies for the coming winter.

Join Julie Peterson, herbalist, Ayurvedic practitioner, and owner of Singing Springs Botanicals, for a magical day:

Exploring- the wisdom of several medicinal roots 
Harvesting- with gratitude and intention
Crafting- traditional herbal remedies
Gathering- with kindred spirits

DATE: Saturday, October 24th

TIME: 10:00 AM–4:00 PM

LOCATION: Singing Springs Botanicals Apothecary 
357 Pine Ridge Drive, Ridgway

COST: $100

Space is limited for this intimate gathering. For details go to www.singingspringsbotanicals.com

To reserve your spot call (970) 708-0236 🌕🍂🌿

Singing Springs Apothecary & Gardens
100
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Julianne Peterson
970-708-0236
julie@singingspringsbotanicals.com
www.singingspringsbotanicals.com
Singing Springs Apothecary & Gardens
357 Pine Ridge Drive
Ridgway, Colorado 81432
9707080236