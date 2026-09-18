Ballot Issue Briefing

Presented by the League of Women Voters of the Uncompaghre Valley and sponsored by the Ridgway Ouray Community Council. The upcoming November 3 election ballot will ask voters to vote on a large number of measures.

This event will provide:

1.Summary of each of the Ballot Measures

2. The Background and Content of each measure

3. Key considerations and

4. What a yes or no Vote means

This is a Non-Partisan Event and no recommendations for How to Vote will be given.