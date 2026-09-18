Ballot Issue Briefing
Ballot Issue Briefing
Presented by the League of Women Voters of the Uncompaghre Valley and sponsored by the Ridgway Ouray Community Council. The upcoming November 3 election ballot will ask voters to vote on a large number of measures.
This event will provide:
1.Summary of each of the Ballot Measures
2. The Background and Content of each measure
3. Key considerations and
4. What a yes or no Vote means
This is a Non-Partisan Event and no recommendations for How to Vote will be given.
THE DECKER ROOM AT SPACE TO CREATE
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 5 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Ridgway Ouray Community Council
Artist Group Info
League of Women Voters of Uncompaghre Valley
THE DECKER ROOM AT SPACE TO CREATE
675 CLINTON STRIDGWAY, Colorado 81432
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