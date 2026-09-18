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Ballot Issue Briefing

Ballot Issue Briefing

Presented by the League of Women Voters of the Uncompaghre Valley and sponsored by the Ridgway Ouray Community Council. The upcoming November 3 election ballot will ask voters to vote on a large number of measures.

This event will provide:
1.Summary of each of the Ballot Measures
2. The Background and Content of each measure
3. Key considerations and
4. What a yes or no Vote means

This is a Non-Partisan Event and no recommendations for How to Vote will be given.

THE DECKER ROOM AT SPACE TO CREATE
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 5 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Ridgway Ouray Community Council
www.roccnet.org

Artist Group Info

League of Women Voters of Uncompaghre Valley
THE DECKER ROOM AT SPACE TO CREATE
675 CLINTON ST
RIDGWAY, Colorado 81432
9703161705
sue@suerosemosaic.com
https://www.suerosemosaic.com