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Blessing Our Bleeding: Pillars of Care for Menstruation & Postpartum

Blessing Our Bleeding: Pillars of Care for Menstruation & Postpartum

Experience and learn about four pillars of care for bodies bleeding during menstruation and postpartum periods form all types of pregnancy release: nourishment, warmth, rest and connection.

Participants are invited to bring a blood-nourishing, easy to digest dish to share, along with their own herbal and story medicine.

The Hearth
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

The Learning Council
alicia@thelearningcouncil.org
http://thelearningcouncil.org
The Hearth
138 Grand Ave.
Paonia, Colorado 81428
thelearningcouncil.org