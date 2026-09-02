Blessing Our Bleeding: Pillars of Care for Menstruation & Postpartum
Blessing Our Bleeding: Pillars of Care for Menstruation & Postpartum
Experience and learn about four pillars of care for bodies bleeding during menstruation and postpartum periods form all types of pregnancy release: nourishment, warmth, rest and connection.
Participants are invited to bring a blood-nourishing, easy to digest dish to share, along with their own herbal and story medicine.
The Hearth
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Learning Council
alicia@thelearningcouncil.org