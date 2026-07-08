Botanical Photo Weaving
Botanical Photo Weaving
Learn how to weave photographs of flowers from the Botanic Gardens into a work of art! Saturday, July 18 at 9:00 to 10:30 am at the Montrose Botanic Gardens. Designed for kids ages 6 to 12 with an adult. Free program, but limited class size so reserve your spot today at www.montrosegardens.org/programs
Montrose Botanic Gardens
09:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Montrose Botanical Society
montrosebotanical@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
info@montrosegardens.org
Montrose Botanic Gardens
1800 Pavilion DrMontrose, Colorado 81402
info@montrosegardens.org