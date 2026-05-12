Bullet Proof your Spine- how to fix back pain and move better

How to Fix Back Pain, Move Better, and Keep Pain Away for Life

Back pain can be crippling, it can steal your workouts, your sleep, your confidence, and the simple freedom to move without fear.

Bulletproof Your Spine is a hands-on workshop that teaches you why your back hurts, what keeps pain coming back, and what you can do immediately to take control.

You’ll leave with practical pain-relief tools, mobility work, strength strategies, and a simple daily system to help you move better, feel stronger, and keep back pain from running your life.

The class will be Live Streamed in the Thrive Community,

https://www.skool.com/releasetheweight/about?ref=e57eed8e7140447fb756266b1f7e4a8f

