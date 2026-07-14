Celebrate the 50th Annual Lake City Arts & Crafts Festival

The Lake City community is invited to celebrate a milestone as the 50th Annual Lake City Arts & Crafts Festivalreturns on Tuesday, July 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For five decades, this beloved summer tradition has brought together talented artisans, makers, and visitors in the heart of Lake City. This year's festival will feature a diverse selection of vendors offering handcrafted artwork, jewelry, pottery, textiles, home décor, specialty gifts, and much more. Whether you're searching for a one-of-a-kind treasure or simply looking to enjoy a day of community celebration, there's something for everyone.

Visitors can also enjoy:

- Raffle giveaways throughout the day, with chances to win exciting prizes.

- Kids Art Booth headed up by local art teacher, Gaea Steinbach

- Delicious food from local favorites Wagon Wheel and Beny's.

- Fresh pastries and baked treats from Styria Bakery.

- Flavorful lamb sandwiches, a festival favorite.

- A community-supported bake sale featuring homemade desserts and baked goods prepared by local supporters.

The Lake City Arts & Crafts Festival has become a cherished tradition that celebrates creativity, craftsmanship, and the vibrant spirit of our community. As the festival marks its 50th anniversary, organizers look forward to welcoming longtime attendees and first-time visitors alike for a day filled with art, food, shopping, and celebration.

Admission is free, and everyone is welcome to attend.

Join us on Tuesday, July 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. as we celebrate 50 years of art, community, and tradition at the Lake City Arts & Crafts Festival.