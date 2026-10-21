Citizens for a Healthy Community 2026 Annual Gala Dinner

Celebrate, Connect & Protect: 2026 CHC Gala

Join the community for an inspiring evening dedicated to protecting the North Fork Valley and surrounding communities from the impacts of oil and gas development.

Friday, November 6, 2026 | 6–8:30 p.m.

Root & Vine | 40823 CO-133, Paonia

The evening features keynote speaker Maya K. van Rossum, author, attorney, and nationally recognized environmental advocate, who will share her vision for a new environmental ethic that protects future generations.

Guests will enjoy an extraordinary four-course, locally inspired seasonal dinner, thoughtfully crafted by Chef Abreaze Parra, founder and co-owner of Good Love Restaurant. This unique culinary and sensory experience includes wine and an opportunity to gather in support of a healthier future for our community.

Tickets: $130 per person, including dinner and wine.

RSVP by October 30, 2026.

Purchase online at bit.ly/2026CHCGala or email: info@chc4you.org to pay at the door. Either way, please RSVP.

Come together for an evening of exceptional food, meaningful conversation, and a shared commitment to protecting the place we call home.