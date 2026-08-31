The Black Canyon Audubon Society will host Dan Neubaum, a Species Conservation Program Manager with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, who has worked with bats for nearly 30 years! Dan will be presenting "Colorado's Bats: Their Values and Challenges."

Dan will give a brief background of bats that occur in Colorado, explain their unique traits, their benefits to the ecosystem, and the challenges that arise when their world and ours overlap. He will describe some of the equipment used to study bats, including echolocation detectors, telemetry equipment, and mist nets. He will explain the impacts of white-nose syndrome, a fungal outbreak discovered in North American bats that recently reached Colorado.

Bats have a bad rap, but the more you know, the more fascinating these little critters are. For more information about the speaker and topic go to programs at blackcanyonaudubon.org