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Common Ground Music & Arts Festival

Common Ground Music & Arts Festival

Common Ground Music & Arts Festival is a free three-day community celebration on August 28th-30th, bringing together music, art, culture, and creativity in the heart of Montrose. Hosted by LFMG Music Academy, the festival features live performances, local artists, vendors, food trucks, family-friendly activities, youth showcases, workshops, and community connection.

The event is designed to bring people from across Western Colorado together while supporting accessible creative arts programs for youth. Proceeds and community support help LFMG Music Academy continue providing free and low-cost music, production, podcasting, entrepreneurship, and creative workshops for young people in our region.

Join us for a weekend of good music, good people, and Common Ground.

Montrose Rotary Amphitheater
Donation
04:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

LFMG Music Academy
(970) 765-4489
lfmgmusicacademy@gmail.com
https://lafamiliamusicgroup.com/lfmg-music-academy

Artist Group Info

https://www.lfmgmusicacademy.org/commonground
Montrose Rotary Amphitheater
410 Shanes Way
Montrose, Colorado 81401