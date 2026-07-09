Common Ground Music & Arts Festival is a free three-day community celebration on August 28th-30th, bringing together music, art, culture, and creativity in the heart of Montrose. Hosted by LFMG Music Academy, the festival features live performances, local artists, vendors, food trucks, family-friendly activities, youth showcases, workshops, and community connection.

The event is designed to bring people from across Western Colorado together while supporting accessible creative arts programs for youth. Proceeds and community support help LFMG Music Academy continue providing free and low-cost music, production, podcasting, entrepreneurship, and creative workshops for young people in our region.

Join us for a weekend of good music, good people, and Common Ground.

