Cottonwood Convergence - A Council to ReMemebr

A 3 day cultural festival bringing together North Fork Valley residents, members of the Ute nations and immigrant communities to celebrate our diversity, learn form one another and reimagine our collective future.

Storytelling & Skill Shares

Visionary Art Jams

Indigenous Cultural ReMemebering

Tending Inner & Outer Sanctuary Spaces

Seed Saving & Regenerative Farming

Civic Community Action

Music, Movement & Celebration

Psyche Technics: Council, Ceremony & Prayer

Gathering, Grieving & Feasting

