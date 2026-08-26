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Cottonwood Convergence - A Council to ReMemebr

Cottonwood Convergence - A Council to ReMemebr

A 3 day cultural festival bringing together North Fork Valley residents, members of the Ute nations and immigrant communities to celebrate our diversity, learn form one another and reimagine our collective future.

Storytelling & Skill Shares
Visionary Art Jams
Indigenous Cultural ReMemebering
Tending Inner & Outer Sanctuary Spaces
Seed Saving & Regenerative Farming
Civic Community Action
Music, Movement & Celebration
Psyche Technics: Council, Ceremony & Prayer
Gathering, Grieving & Feasting

The Hearth
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM, every day through Nov 15, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Learning Council
alicia@thelearningcouncil.org
http://thelearningcouncil.org
The Hearth
138 Grand Ave.
Paonia, Colorado 81428
thelearningcouncil.org