Cottonwood Convergence - A Council to ReMemebr
Cottonwood Convergence - A Council to ReMemebr
A 3 day cultural festival bringing together North Fork Valley residents, members of the Ute nations and immigrant communities to celebrate our diversity, learn form one another and reimagine our collective future.
Storytelling & Skill Shares
Visionary Art Jams
Indigenous Cultural ReMemebering
Tending Inner & Outer Sanctuary Spaces
Seed Saving & Regenerative Farming
Civic Community Action
Music, Movement & Celebration
Psyche Technics: Council, Ceremony & Prayer
Gathering, Grieving & Feasting
The Hearth
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM, every day through Nov 15, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Learning Council
alicia@thelearningcouncil.org