The Fruitland Mesa Women's Club and all its wonderful volunteers will be sponsoring Crawford's Christmas Festival at Town Hall starting on Friday, November 27, from 10:00am-8:00pm.

The Parade of Lights begins at 6:00pm.

Santa Claus will arrive on a Crawford Fire Truck, and will welcome youngsters for a visit beginning at 6:30 pm inside Town Hall.

The Craft Fair continues Saturday, November 28, from 9:00am-3:00pm.

There will be a Silent Auction available throughout the Craft Fair, and winners will be announced on Saturday, November 28 at 2:30pm, inside Town Hall.

All proceeds are donated back into the Crawford Community.

Some of the past recipients include: Friends of Crawford Library, Friends of Town Hall, Crawford Cemetery, Crawford Fire Department, Crawford Fire Auxiliary and Fireworks, Crawford Pioneer Days, Crawford Community Church, Crawford Food Pantry, North Fork Montessori @Crawford School, Crawford Senior Center.

Please come out and support the town of Crawford!