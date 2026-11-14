Crawford Christmas Festival
Crawford Christmas Festival
The Fruitland Mesa Women's Club and all its wonderful volunteers will be sponsoring Crawford's Christmas Festival at Town Hall starting on Friday, November 27, from 10:00am-8:00pm.
The Parade of Lights begins at 6:00pm.
Santa Claus will arrive on a Crawford Fire Truck, and will welcome youngsters for a visit beginning at 6:30 pm inside Town Hall.
The Craft Fair continues Saturday, November 28, from 9:00am-3:00pm.
There will be a Silent Auction available throughout the Craft Fair, and winners will be announced on Saturday, November 28 at 2:30pm, inside Town Hall.
All proceeds are donated back into the Crawford Community.
Some of the past recipients include: Friends of Crawford Library, Friends of Town Hall, Crawford Cemetery, Crawford Fire Department, Crawford Fire Auxiliary and Fireworks, Crawford Pioneer Days, Crawford Community Church, Crawford Food Pantry, North Fork Montessori @Crawford School, Crawford Senior Center.
Please come out and support the town of Crawford!