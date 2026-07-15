DEADLINE for Harvest of Voices Submissions
DEADLINE for Harvest of Voices Submissions
Calling all writers! The Harvest of Voices deadline is August 3rd at 5pm. Writers living on the Western Slope of Colorado are eligible to submit their original work to be featured at this year's annual event during Mountain Harvest Festival on September 24. Submission is free! To submit, visit bluesage.org/harvest-of-voices or come in to the Blue Sage Gallery to learn more.
Blue Sage Center for the Arts
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 3 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Blue Sage Center for the Arts
970-527-7243
Info@bluesage.org
Blue Sage Center for the Arts
228 Grand AvePaonia, Colorado 81428
970-527-7243
info@bluesage.org