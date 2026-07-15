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DEADLINE for Harvest of Voices Submissions

DEADLINE for Harvest of Voices Submissions

Calling all writers! The Harvest of Voices deadline is August 3rd at 5pm. Writers living on the Western Slope of Colorado are eligible to submit their original work to be featured at this year's annual event during Mountain Harvest Festival on September 24. Submission is free! To submit, visit bluesage.org/harvest-of-voices or come in to the Blue Sage Gallery to learn more.

Blue Sage Center for the Arts
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 3 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Blue Sage Center for the Arts
970-527-7243
Info@bluesage.org
http://www.bluesage.org/
Blue Sage Center for the Arts
228 Grand Ave
Paonia, Colorado 81428
970-527-7243
info@bluesage.org
http://www.bluesage.org/