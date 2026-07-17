© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
You can find more information about Packing a Go Bag and where to sign up for emergency alerts HERE.

Eating the Rainbow

Eating the Rainbow

Learn about nutrition and use local produce to make an adventurous salsa! For kids ages 3 and up with an adult. Free and open to the public at the Montrose Botanic Gardens. Co-sponsored by FOYAN (FriendsOfYouthAndNature.org). For more information, email info@montrosegardens.org

Limited class size so reserve your spot now at montrosegardens.org/programs

Montrose Botanic Gardens
09:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Montrose Botanical Society
montrosebotanical@gmail.com
www.montrosegardens.org

Artist Group Info

info@montrosegardens.org
Montrose Botanic Gardens
1800 Pavilion Dr
Montrose, Colorado 81402
info@montrosegardens.org
www.montrosegardens.org