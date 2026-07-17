Eating the Rainbow
Eating the Rainbow
Learn about nutrition and use local produce to make an adventurous salsa! For kids ages 3 and up with an adult. Free and open to the public at the Montrose Botanic Gardens. Co-sponsored by FOYAN (FriendsOfYouthAndNature.org). For more information, email info@montrosegardens.org
Limited class size so reserve your spot now at montrosegardens.org/programs
Montrose Botanic Gardens
09:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Montrose Botanical Society
montrosebotanical@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
info@montrosegardens.org
Montrose Botanic Gardens
1800 Pavilion DrMontrose, Colorado 81402
info@montrosegardens.org