Educational Trip
Educational Trip
Tuesday July 14th, The Great Old Broads for Wilderness will host an educational trip to the beaver dams near the Blue lakes trailhead.
We will be joined by an advocate for beavers abd their habitat. Meet at the Ridgway Library at 1pm (rear parking lot) to carpool to the site.
Call Lisa (970) 252-3400 with questions.
Ridgway Public Library
01:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Northern San Juan Great Old Broads for Wilderness
northernsanjuanbroadband@gmail.com
Ridgway Public Library
300 Charles StRidgway, Colorado 81432
(970) 626-5252