© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Educational Trip

Educational Trip

Tuesday July 14th, The Great Old Broads for Wilderness will host an educational trip to the beaver dams near the Blue lakes trailhead.

We will be joined by an advocate for beavers abd their habitat. Meet at the Ridgway Library at 1pm (rear parking lot) to carpool to the site.

Call Lisa (970) 252-3400 with questions.

Ridgway Public Library
01:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Northern San Juan Great Old Broads for Wilderness
northernsanjuanbroadband@gmail.com
Northern San Juan Broadband of Great Old Broads for Wilderness [3606]
Ridgway Public Library
300 Charles St
Ridgway, Colorado 81432
(970) 626-5252
https://ridgway.colibraries.org/