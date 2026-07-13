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Fiber Arts at the Delta County Fair

Fiber Arts at the Delta County Fair

All Fiber Artists are encouraged to enter their creations at the Delta County Fair. The new Fiber Arts Division will be held in Heritage Hall. No entry fees and premiums will be awarded. Entries will be accepted on Tues. August. 4 from 10 AM to 6 PM. Items will be released on Sunday from 8 AM - Noon. For more information check the Delta County Fair Website - Fiber Arts Division.

Heritage Hall @ Delta County Fairgrounds
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Delta County Fair
970-874-2199
deltacountyfair@deltacounty.com
deltacountyfair.com

Artist Group Info

Jude Kieca
kviajeros@gmail.com
Heritage Hall @ Delta County Fairgrounds
S 4th St
Hotchkiss, Colorado 81429