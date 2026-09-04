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Friends of the Paonia Library Harvest Festival Book Sale

Friends of the Paonia Library Harvest Festival Book Sale

The Friends of the Paonia Library will host a Harvest Festival Book Sale on Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26 from 10 am to 5 pm each day. The sale is a donation-based model (pay what you can). All proceeds benefit the Paonia Public Library!

Paonia Library
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Sep 26, 2026.

Event Supported By

Friends of the Paonia Library
970-424-8009
lesandre@gmail.com
http://friendspaonialibrary.org

Artist Group Info

pamela.stephens73@gmail.com
Paonia Library
80 Samuel Wade Rd
Paonia, Colorado 81428
970.399.7881
https://deltalibraries.org/