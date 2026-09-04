Friends of the Paonia Library Harvest Festival Book Sale
Friends of the Paonia Library Harvest Festival Book Sale
The Friends of the Paonia Library will host a Harvest Festival Book Sale on Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26 from 10 am to 5 pm each day. The sale is a donation-based model (pay what you can). All proceeds benefit the Paonia Public Library!
Paonia Library
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Sep 26, 2026.
Event Supported By
Friends of the Paonia Library
970-424-8009
lesandre@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
pamela.stephens73@gmail.com