Jewels of the Air: The Hummingbird’s Secret Mission. Join the experts from the Black Canyon Audubon Society (BCAS) at the Ridgway State Park Pa-Co-Chu-Puk Ponds. Perfect for families and bird lovers who want an up-close look at the world’s smallest high-performance pilots. From their impossible flight patterns to their epic migrations, you’ll discover the incredible "superpowers" that make hummingbirds some of the most mysterious and magical creatures in the park. FREE (Park pass required for entry). For information see https://cpw.state.co.us/event/education/2026/08/jewels-air-hummingbirds-secret-mission