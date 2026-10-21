Join Western Slope Conservation Center, the Nature Connection, and the Bureau of Land Management this Friday, October 23, for a Jumbo Mountain Trailhead Social.

We'll be set up at the trailhead located at the top of Pan American Avenue from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM with resources, maps, and answers to your questions. This is an opportunity to learn about upcoming seasonal wildlife closures on the trails, get information on becoming a Jumbo Mountain trail ambassador, and view the newly updated and repaired boardwalks throughout the trail system on a guided hike. The hike will start at 11:00 AM.

Currently, Jumbo Mountain remains open to oil and gas development. This community social is also a chance to learn more about the Gunnison Outdoor Resources Protection (GORP) Act that would permanently remove this special recreation management area from mineral development, if passed.

Come learn more about these 1,900 acres of public lands right in Paonia's backyard and how you can best enjoy and steward them—we hope to see you there!