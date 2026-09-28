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Legal Resource Day(s)

Legal Resource Day(s)

The 7th Judicial District is pleased to announce, that in recognition of the national celebration of pro bono week, we will be hosting free attorney consultations and mediation sessions during the week of October 26th -30th, 2026
*PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED.
Free classes will be offered October 28th and 29th.

Wednesday, October the 28th
9:00 a.m. Parenting Education Workshop – offered by: CASA
1:00 p.m. Child Support Presentation – presented by: Attorney Adriana Hartley

Thursday, October 29th
10:00 a.m. Complete Eviction Process – presented by Colorado Legal Services
1:00 p.m. Contested Family Law Cases – presented by Colorado Legal Services
2:30 p.m Evidence – presented by Colorado Legal Services

Interpretation services are available, please contact 970.252.4320

Availability for mediators and attorneys is limited so participants are encouraged to pre-register early.

Local community resource agencies will be present on site to offer information regarding their services and resources they offer.

To pre-register or for additional information please call 970 252.4312.

Montrose Combined Court
08:30 AM - 04:30 PM, every day through Oct 29, 2026.

Event Supported By

7th Judicial District
(970) 252-4312
dee.trujillo@judicial.state.co.us
Montrose Combined Court
1200 N Grand Ave
Montrose, Colorado 81401
(970) 252-4312
7jdlrd2021@gmail.com