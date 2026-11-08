Light the Night
Light the Night
The Paonia Creative District officially unveils its seasonal delights at the final art walk of the year!
🏆 Downtown businesses will be debuting their holiday decor while vying for Best in Show in the window decor contest.
🍪 Taste and judge in the cookie contest at participating locations throughout downtown (while supplies last, vote via ballot).
🎁 Soak up live music while you knock out your holiday shopping list.
🧑🎄 Chuckle like Santa while enjoying community cheer!
🕯️Follow the luminaries to all the participating locations!🕯️
Paonia Creative District
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
North Fork Valley Creative Coalition
nfvcreativecoalition@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
anneleefoster@gmail.com
Paonia Creative District
(970) 275-3453
nfvcreativecoalition@gmail.com