Light the Night

The Paonia Creative District officially unveils its seasonal delights at the final art walk of the year!

🏆 Downtown businesses will be debuting their holiday decor while vying for Best in Show in the window decor contest.

🍪 Taste and judge in the cookie contest at participating locations throughout downtown (while supplies last, vote via ballot).

🎁 Soak up live music while you knock out your holiday shopping list.

🧑‍🎄 Chuckle like Santa while enjoying community cheer!

🕯️Follow the luminaries to all the participating locations!🕯️