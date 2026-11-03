Matchstick Productions ~ The Way Out ~ Presented by The Sherbino

December 9 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Wednesday, December 9th

Doors: 6:00pm || Film: 6:30pm || $10 students and seniors (18-/ 65+) / $15 General Admission ||

Matchstick Productions returns with their 34th annual ski film, The Way Out, an action-packed tribute to the culture and lifestyle of skiing. What makes skiing special goes far beyond the fleeting thrill of dropping into a line. It’s the deep, elemental relationship with nature that sets mountain culture apart from any traditional activity. For skiers, this isn’t just a sport; we live to ski, and ski to live. The Way Out drops you right into the action across the globe, from heavy Alaskan spine lines to local backyard laps in Whistler. The Way Out represents a path toward total freedom. Whether tracking Hoji, Chris Rubens, and Mark Abma across the iconic Swiss Alps or capturing breakout skier Lucy Leishman storming through Japan’s deep powder with three legendary freeskiers, the verdict is simple: the soul of skiing isn’t dead; it’s alive and well wherever the snow is falling.

Featuring: Mark Abma, Chris Rubens, Eric Hjorleifson, Jake Hopfinger, Logan Pehota, Xander Guldman, Craig Murray, Lucy Leishman, Tonje Kvivik, Janelle Yip, Ben Richards, Marcus Goguen, Dylan Siggers, Manon Loschi, Indy Boyer, Alex Armstrong, Bobby Brown, Dennis Ranalter, Jonathan Rollins, Finn Bilous, Sam Kuch, Adam Kuch, Nikolai Schirmer, Karl Fostvedt, Martin Birkelund, Tobias Kronborg

Featured Locations: Whistler Heli-Skiing, Whistler, BC | CMH Monashees Lodge, BC | Mike Wiegele Heli-Skiing, BC | Haines, AK | Myoko, JP | Arolla, CH | Northern Escape Heli-Skiing, Terrace, BC | Hemmelig, NO

Featured Partners: The North Face, Epic Pass