Mountainfilm on Tour – Montrose

October 18 @ 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Doors: 2:30 PM || Films: 3 PM || General Admission in advance: $15 student/senior / $20 adult || GA at door: $18 student/senior / $23 adult

Setting and Location: Seated at the Montrose Pavilion

Limited Bar Available (cards only)

Mountainfilm on Tour: Adventure Shorts

Mountainfilm on Tour returns to Montrose with an afternoon of inspiring, action-packed short films celebrating adventure, exploration, resilience, and the people who push the boundaries of what is possible.

This year’s program is themed Adventure and features a handpicked collection of documentary shorts from the renowned Mountainfilm Festival in Telluride, Colorado. Expect incredible landscapes, remarkable athletes, bold expeditions, and stories that capture the indomitable spirit at the heart of outdoor adventure.

Whether the films take us climbing, skiing, biking, paddling, running, or exploring far beyond the familiar, the Adventure Shorts program is designed to leave audiences energized, inspired, and ready to dream a little bigger.

Founded in 1979, Mountainfilm is one of North America’s longest-running documentary film festivals. Each year, the festival brings together compelling stories centered on adventure, culture, the environment, and people whose courage and determination challenge us to see the world differently.

Mountainfilm on Tour: Adventure Shorts is family-friendly and a great fit for outdoor enthusiasts, athletes, travelers, dreamers, and anyone who loves a powerful story told on the big screen.

Please note: this will be the same Adventure Shorts program presented in Ridgway in December.

Sunday, October 18

Montrose Pavilion

Mountainfilm on Tour in Montrose is hosted by The Sherbino in partnership with Weehawken Creative Arts and presented by Citizens State Bank.