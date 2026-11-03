December 15 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Doors: 6 || Show: 6:30 || $20 Advance or $15 student Advance || $25 @ DOOR adult, $18 student @ Door

Citizen’s State Bank presents: Mountainfilm on Tour ~ Ridgway! at the Sherbino Theater.

Mountainfilm on Tour: Adventure Shorts — SEE THE LIST OF FILMS HERE This is the same program as the Adventure shorts shown at the Montrose Pavilion in October.

Mountainfilm on Tour returns to Ridgway with an evening of inspiring, action-packed short films celebrating adventure, exploration, resilience, and the people who push the boundaries of what is possible.

This year’s program is themed Adventure and features a handpicked collection of documentary shorts from the renowned Mountainfilm Festival in Telluride, Colorado. Expect incredible landscapes, remarkable athletes, bold expeditions, and stories that capture the indomitable spirit at the heart of outdoor adventure.

Films In This Block:

Evening in Chile – An August trip provided as Colorado freeskier Bobby Brown and crew went south for the first mission of the season. Between the villages of Valle Nevado and La Parva they were greeted with amazing conditions from a massive storm. This is the highlight reel from five days of skiing in Chile.

Finding Flow – Finding Flow follows Christopher Blevins as he navigates elite short-track mountain bike racing and the pursuit of flow. Blending competition with the natural world, the film uses water as a metaphor for ambition and the nonlinear experience of racing at the highest level.

Good Luck, Kid – Taylor Shaffer is an emerging photographer and expedition cinematographer, who joins Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell on a 2,500‑mile push into Alaska’s Tongass National Forest to attempt an audacious climb. The film traces Shaffer’s uncertain leap from student to storyteller, armed with a minimal kit and a restless curiosity. Good Luck, Kid asks what it takes to find a voice when everything is on the line, how risk tests character, how collaboration remakes ambition and how a single trip can redefine a life’s direction.

HAMM! – Meet Lindsey Hamm: Texan “black sheep” who found her calling as a mountain guide at 25, dedicating her career to helping others achieve their dreams. Alongside mentor and best friend, climbing legend Katie Lambert, she heads to Yosemite Valley to tackle her first free-climbing project, Dream Team. This climb isn’t about making history: it’s a pursuit of self-expression. For Hamm, Lambert is a mirror: someone who sees her so clearly she can’t help but be her unabashed self.

Jaunt – In a stark warehouse office, Justice is weighed down by mounting deadlines and an endless to-do list. But every day for one hour, he trades spreadsheets for speed and hits the trails. It’s more than a break — it’s his therapy, his freedom and his daily dose of peace.

Pressure Drop: Valdez Segment – From Norway to Jackson Hole, Pressure Drop follows the world’s top skiers and snowboarders through deep powder, huge cliffs and iconic lines. Born from a dream and forged on the edge, this is TGR’s 30th annual film — a tribute to the fleeting moment when breath slows, gravity takes over and everything else fades.

Right to Risk – Held in the Red River Gorge, the Adaptive Climbers Festival is a rock climbing event for climbers with disabilities, forged on the premise that everyone, disability or not, can become a climber. Three climbers share their perspectives across the festival as they foster community, climb hard and embrace their fundamental right to risk.

Run in Beauty – Alexandria Staten (Diné) grew up feeling distant from her roots on the Navajo Nation. Now, as her grandmother grows older, she feels an urgency to reconnect. Through running the iconic Western States 100 mile Endurance Run, Staten seeks belonging, knowledge and to reclaim her culture by running in ceremony as a Diné woman.

Alexandria Staten (Diné) creció sintiéndose desconectada de sus raíces en la Nación Navajo. Ahora que su abuela envejece, siente cada vez más la necesidad de reconectar con ellas. Al participar en la emblemática carrera de resistencia Western States 100, Staten emprende una búsqueda de pertenencia y conocimiento, y de recuperar su cultura a través de la carrera como ceremonia, desde su identidad como mujer Diné.

Strata – Shot on the Maltese island of Gozo, Strata reconfigures the connection between skateboarder and terrain. Taken out of its traditional urban context, skateboarding becomes a means of relating to one’s environment. Gozo’s tide-sculpted limestone waves and the coastline’s stark, almost lunar geography bear an uncanny resemblance to human-built structures in skateparks and city streets.

Filmada en la isla maltesa de Gozo, Strata transforma la relación entre el skater y el terreno. Al salir de su contexto urbano habitual, el skate se convierte en una forma de conectar con el entorno. Las olas de piedra caliza esculpidas por el mar y el paisaje costero, áspero y casi lunar, de Gozo guardan un parecido sorprendente con las estructuras creadas por el ser humano en los skateparks y las calles de las ciudades.

Whether the films take us climbing, skiing, biking, paddling, running, or exploring far beyond the familiar, the Adventure Shorts program is designed to leave audiences energized, inspired, and ready to dream a little bigger.

Founded in 1979, Mountainfilm is one of North America’s longest-running documentary film festivals. Each year, the festival brings together compelling stories centered on adventure, culture, the environment, and people whose courage and determination challenge us to see the world differently.

Mountainfilm on Tour: Adventure Shorts is family-friendly and a great fit for outdoor enthusiasts, athletes, travelers, dreamers, and anyone who loves a powerful story told on the big screen.

FILMS:

Jaunt || 2025 || USA || Duration: 4 mins

Pressure Drop: Valdez Segment || 2025 || USA || Duration: 5 mins

Run in Beauty || 2026 || USA || Duration:15 mins

Finding Flow || 2026 || USA || Duration: 6 mins

HAMM! || 2026 || USA || Duration: 13 mins

Right to Risk || 2026 || USA || Duration: 11 mins

Strata || 2024 || United Kingdom || Duration: 6 mins

Good Luck, Kid || 2026 || USA || Duration: 22 mins

Evening in Chile || 2026 || USA || Duration: 4 mins

Please note: this IS the same Adventure Shorts program presented in Montrose in October

Mountainfilm on Tour in Ridgway is hosted by The Sherbino. This event has been made possible by Citizen’s State Bank of Ouray and The Circle of Dreams Foundation.