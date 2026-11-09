Movement as Medicine with Live Music
Movement as Medicine with Live Music
Movement As Medicine - An Experiential Dance Practice
Facilitated by Arlyn Alderdice With live music by David Alderdice, Daniel B, Michael Yaussi, and Nicolas Hugon.
Receive wisdom from the body while inviting internal connection, nourishment, strength and vitality as we dance our way home to ourselves. Your unique dance is the teacher, there are no steps to learn.
The Hearth
Suggested donation $20-$35
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Learning Council
alicia@thelearningcouncil.org
Artist Group Info
Arlyn Alderdice
ladyarlyn@gmail.com