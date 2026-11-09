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Movement as Medicine with Live Music

Movement as Medicine with Live Music

Movement As Medicine - An Experiential Dance Practice
Facilitated by Arlyn Alderdice With live music by David Alderdice, Daniel B, Michael Yaussi, and Nicolas Hugon.

Receive wisdom from the body while inviting internal connection, nourishment, strength and vitality as we dance our way home to ourselves. Your unique dance is the teacher, there are no steps to learn.

The Hearth
Suggested donation $20-$35
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

The Learning Council
alicia@thelearningcouncil.org
http://thelearningcouncil.org

Artist Group Info

Arlyn Alderdice
ladyarlyn@gmail.com
www.arlynalderdice.com
The Hearth
138 Grand Ave.
Paonia, Colorado 81428
thelearningcouncil.org