Movement as Medicine with Live Music

An Experiential Dance Practice Accompanied by Responsive Live Music

Facilitated by Arlyn Alderdice With live music by David Alderdice, Daniel B, Michael Yaussi, and Nicolas Hugon.

Receive wisdom from the body while inviting internal connection, nourishment, strength and vitality as we dance our way home to ourselves.

Your unique dance is the teacher, there are no steps to learn.

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Talk to TLC re: work exchange.

Unfortunately, this season we made the hard decision to not have on-site childcare, please reach out if you have a concern.