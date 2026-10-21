Movement as Medicine with Live Music
Movement as Medicine with Live Music
An Experiential Dance Practice Accompanied by Responsive Live Music
Facilitated by Arlyn Alderdice With live music by David Alderdice, Daniel B, Michael Yaussi, and Nicolas Hugon.
Receive wisdom from the body while inviting internal connection, nourishment, strength and vitality as we dance our way home to ourselves.
Your unique dance is the teacher, there are no steps to learn.
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Talk to TLC re: work exchange.
Unfortunately, this season we made the hard decision to not have on-site childcare, please reach out if you have a concern.
The Hearth
$20-$35 suggested donation
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Arlyn Alderdice
970-294-9393
ladyarlyn@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Arlyn Alderdice
ladyarlyn@gmail.com