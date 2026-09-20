The Black Canyon Homebrewers Association presents the 21st Annual Montrose Oktoberfest. The event will take place at the Amphitheater in Cerise Park on September 26 from 1pm - 5pm.

There will be music from Mojo Birds and The Black Canyon Boys to entertain you while you enjoy beer, wine, and cider tasting from many regional breweries and other producers.

There will be food trucks and games as well as a stein holding competition and costume contest. Break out your lederhosen, dirndl, suspenders, alpine hats or go all out! Whether you're rocking authentic German attire or your own Oktoberfest-inspired look, we want to see your best festive outfit!

Come join the fun and support All Points Transit.