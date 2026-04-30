Open-House for North Fork 7th-12th Experiential Community School

Join us as we share information about the North Fork 7th-12th grade charter initiative. We will do a short presentation from 7-7:30 that goes over our goals, timeline, needs etc. Then we will open up for community questions.

We have submitted an application to the Delta County School Board to launch a 7th–12th grade experiential school, drawing inspiration from both Waldorf and Montessori approaches, with a planned opening in Fall 2027. We see this as a natural and needed next step—one that builds on the strong foundation already established by North Fork School of Integrated Studies and Crawford Montessori, both of which are integral to our community and continue to attract families to the area.

There is a clear and growing need for a high-quality alternative pathway beyond 6th grade—both for students currently within the district and for the many families in the homeschool community. As children move into junior high and high school, options become limited. This school is designed to meet that moment and offer a meaningful, well-aligned continuation of the educational values so many families here are already invested in.

* Refreshments provided