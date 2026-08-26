Pickin at the Pea Antiques Sale

It’s Picking at the Pea Antiques Sale time! Ghost Riders in the Sky, rides again!

Take a gander through time, when horses and cattle and ghosts wondered the plains. There are over 25 of the best vendors around, selling western vintage and all the things you love. We have homemade, mouth watering goodies, lot’s of heartfelt vignettes in our general store museum, and something ghostly flying overhead.

Watch your step in Horse Cemetary, you don’t want them rearing up outta the ground. Blow the dust off your favorite old cowboy hat, kick off your boots and watch a fake movie, See ya soon, we thank ya kindly for coming out!