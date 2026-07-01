Recreation & Our River
Recreation & Our River
Tue., July 14, 6:30-8 p.m. Recreation & Our River community meeting, at Pa-Co-Chu-Puk Shelter B, Ridgway State Park, US-550, Montrose, CO 81403
The Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership and Recreation Allies of the Uncompahgre River are hosting a community meeting to discuss the needs and priorities for recreation along the Uncompahgre River.
To RSVP, email info@uncompahgrewatershed.org.
Pa-Co-Chuh-Pak in the Ridgway State Park
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Uncompahgre Watershed Partership
Pa-Co-Chuh-Pak in the Ridgway State Park
28555 Highway 550Ridgway, Colorado 81432