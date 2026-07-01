Tue., July 14, 6:30-8 p.m. Recreation & Our River community meeting, at Pa-Co-Chu-Puk Shelter B, Ridgway State Park, US-550, Montrose, CO 81403

The Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership and Recreation Allies of the Uncompahgre River are hosting a community meeting to discuss the needs and priorities for recreation along the Uncompahgre River.

To RSVP, email info@uncompahgrewatershed.org.

