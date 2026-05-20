RIDGWAY BIRD WALKS & TALKS with Mike Campbell: "Birds and Bikes"

RIDGWAY BIRD WALKS & TALKS

with Mike Campbell

Tuition: $49

Registration: https://weehawkenarts.org/education/adult-art-classes/

Join Mike Campbell, a Colorado native, lifelong birder, retired educator, wildlife artist, bird banding educator, and Friends of Ridgway State Park board member, as he shares his experiences and knowledge of our local feathered friends and the environment we share during a guided Bird Walk & Talk in Ouray County.

Small group sizes will allow the experience to be tailored to participants’ knowledge levels and interests. Times, meeting location, and any weather-related updates will be provided via email prior to the event.

Schedule of Classes:

Got Migration

Tuesday, April 14 | 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Birds of Ridgway State Park

Saturday, May 16 | 7:00 am – 11:00 am

Birds and Bikes

Monday, June 8 | 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Riparian Habitat Birding

Saturday, July 11 | 7:00 am – 11:00 am

Summer Birding

Thursday, August 6 | 7:00 am – 11:00 am