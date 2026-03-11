Ridgway Independent Film Fest 2026

Full Digital Program + Single Block Tickets

November 13 – November 15

All Access Festival Pass

Volunteer at The Film Fest

12 Years of Fierce, Fearless, Independent Film

The Ridgway Independent Film Festival (RIFF) returns in 2026 with its 12th year of celebrating bold storytelling, emerging filmmakers, and the power of community through the lens of independent film.

The RIFF committee has selected films with a lineup of 6 blocks of films spanning 3 days. View Digital Program, tickets and more.

Individual Block Tickets: $15

All Access Festival Pass: $75

Rooted in a volunteer-driven, grassroots effort born shortly after Ridgway became one of Colorado’s first Certified Creative Districts, RIFF continues to evolve while honoring its origins. This year, RIFF returns to its longtime home in November, taking place November 13–15, 2026, with a refreshed structure designed to create deeper connection and conversation.

RIFF 2026 will open with a Friday night kickoff event, followed by two full days of film screenings on Saturday and Sunday at the historic Sherbino Theater in downtown Ridgway.

As always, RIFF showcases exceptional short films while also featuring a curated selection of longer-form work—hidden gems from rising and established filmmakers that deserve a spotlight. Expect filmmaker Q&As, meaningful discussion, and opportunities to engage with artists, musicians, adventurers, athletes, and changemakers who call this creative mountain town home.

Ridgway is a designated Dark Sky Community, nestled between the Sneffels and Cimarron mountain ranges on Colorado’s Western Slope—a place where creativity, nature, and authenticity meet.