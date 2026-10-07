Rooted In Childhood Parent Education Series
Rooted In Childhood Parent Education Series
Come join us at the Northfork School of Integrated Studies for a facilitated group conversation about harmonizing feeling, thinking, and willing in the developing child. Childcare will be provided for k-8 children, complimentary drinks and snacks, and an enlivened discussion about Waldorf inspired education and how we can grow as parents and in community.
Northfork School of Integrated Studies
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of NFSIS
970-227-5789
stone@friendsofnfsis.org
Northfork School of Integrated Studies
430 Box Elder Ave.Paonia, Colorado 81428
970-527-3639
chanel.brooks@deltaschools.com