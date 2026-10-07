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Rooted In Childhood Parent Education Series

Rooted In Childhood Parent Education Series

Come join us at the Northfork School of Integrated Studies for a facilitated group conversation about harmonizing feeling, thinking, and willing in the developing child. Childcare will be provided for k-8 children, complimentary drinks and snacks, and an enlivened discussion about Waldorf inspired education and how we can grow as parents and in community.

Northfork School of Integrated Studies
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of NFSIS
970-227-5789
stone@friendsofnfsis.org
Northfork School of Integrated Studies
430 Box Elder Ave.
Paonia, Colorado 81428
970-527-3639
chanel.brooks@deltaschools.com
nfsis.deltaschools.com