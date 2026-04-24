Silent Wilderness Retreat

Mother Seed Farm is offering a by-donation silent retreat the last weekend of May, for those wishing to unplug, go within, immerse in nature in a spacious self-led and community-held container. Thursday to Sunday, including opening and closing ceremonies, silence in between and all meals provided. This is a camping retreat, bring your own gear and water. This is great opportunity for people looking to integrate, meditate, quiet the mind, focus on a project or find guidance in nature.

For more information, email Leah at connect@motherseedfarm.com