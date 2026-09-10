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Sound Bath on The Farm @ Thistle Whistle Farm, Hotchkiss

Sound Bath on The Farm @ Thistle Whistle Farm, Hotchkiss

Immerse yourself in the vibrations of Crystal Singing Bowls and the sounds of a working farm. Bring yourself and something to lie down on and cozy up in. Donation based. All are welcomed!

Thistle Whistle Farm
Donation based!
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Thistle Whistle Farm & T. Helen Sage, Crested Butte Healer of Sage Transformations
sagetransformations@gmail.com
sagetransformations.com
Thistle Whistle Farm
10872 3500 Rd
Hotchkiss, Colorado 81419
thelearningcouncil.org