Teeth to the Wind
Teeth to the Wind
Join the George and Michael Gardner Fund for a lighthearted and unassuming glimpse into what alpinists Michael Gardner and Sam Hennessey lovingly referred to as "the spirit."
In addition to this movie, there will also be a silent auction with all proceeds going toward scholarships for Ouray County youth who wish to pursue outdoor or experiential educational opportunities for personal and interpersonal growth.
Ouray County 4-H Event Center
$20
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
George and Michael Gardner Fund
info@georgefund.org
Ouray County 4-H Event Center
22739 US-550Ridgway, Colorado 81432