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Teeth to the Wind

Teeth to the Wind

Join the George and Michael Gardner Fund for a lighthearted and unassuming glimpse into what alpinists Michael Gardner and Sam Hennessey lovingly referred to as "the spirit."

In addition to this movie, there will also be a silent auction with all proceeds going toward scholarships for Ouray County youth who wish to pursue outdoor or experiential educational opportunities for personal and interpersonal growth.

Ouray County 4-H Event Center
$20
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

George and Michael Gardner Fund
info@georgefund.org
georgefund.org
Ouray County 4-H Event Center
22739 US-550
Ridgway, Colorado 81432