The magic of a Festival in Telluride Town Park is calling. We are gearing up for the 32nd Annual Telluride Blues & Brews Festival, returning to the stage this September 18–20, 2026 — and we want you to be a part of the team that makes it all happen.

Volunteering is one of the best ways to experience the festival. It’s an opportunity to give back, connect with fellow music and beer lovers, and get a behind-the-scenes look at one of Telluride’s most iconic events. In exchange for your time and hard work, you'll earn entry to the festival, an exclusive volunteer staff t-shirt, and memories to last a lifetime.

Our lineup this year is absolutely mind-blowing, featuring performances from:

• Jon Batiste

• Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’

• Marcus King Band

• Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

• ...and many more!

