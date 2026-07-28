The Relationship Revolution: Book Launch and Community Conversation

This is the local launch of my second book, The Relationship Revolution: Weaving Wholeness in the Great Unravelling.

The book’s basic context is crisis and opportunity. In the great dance of paradox that is life, the two simply can’t be pulled apart and there are hard truths in play. Understanding the depth of our predicament is vital for informing and inspiring action and organizing commensurate with the threat.

Facing the full extent of the tragedy—the violence, destruction, and suffering—can also collapse us into despair, which is why seeing the opportunities for healing and wholeness, for co-creation and solidarity, is so essential now. Building our capacities to communicate, cooperate, and co-create is the heart and soul of the book.