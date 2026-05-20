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The Sherbino presents: From Intention to Impact; Planned Giving Essentials

The Sherbino presents: From Intention to Impact; Planned Giving Essentials

Doors at 6:00 PM || Presentation at 6:30 || Entry by donation
Setting: seated || Registration is free but required

Join Attorney Lincoln Anderson and Investment Advisor Michael Murphy as they explain ways to manage your retirement accounts for the benefit of causes you care about. In this session they will provide information about Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCD’s) and appreciated stock donations, and will cover other estate planning tips.

The Sherbino
Entry by donation
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

The Sherbino
9703180892
info@sherbino.org
https://sherbino.org/
The Sherbino
604 &amp; 610 Clinton Street
Ridgway, Colorado 81432
970.318.0892
info@sherbino.org
https://sherbino.org/