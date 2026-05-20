The Sherbino presents: From Intention to Impact; Planned Giving Essentials
The Sherbino presents: From Intention to Impact; Planned Giving Essentials
Doors at 6:00 PM || Presentation at 6:30 || Entry by donation
Setting: seated || Registration is free but required
Join Attorney Lincoln Anderson and Investment Advisor Michael Murphy as they explain ways to manage your retirement accounts for the benefit of causes you care about. In this session they will provide information about Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCD’s) and appreciated stock donations, and will cover other estate planning tips.
The Sherbino
Entry by donation
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Sherbino
9703180892
info@sherbino.org
The Sherbino
604 & 610 Clinton StreetRidgway, Colorado 81432
970.318.0892
info@sherbino.org