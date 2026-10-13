Trunk Sale at the Grange

The Lambert Grange is hosting a Trunk Sale on October 24, 2026, 8 am to 4 pm. Pack up unwanted items, load up your trunk, and come to the Grange Hall. Bring a folding table, sell yer stuff, then take the rest to your favorite charity. Bingo! Yer done! $5.00 in advance, $10.00 day of. Proceeds go to the Grange for heat and lights. We also will have homemade soups and bread for sale: Vegetarian Potato Leek, GF Hunters Stew, Chili, etc. Bread and Soup Donations accepted. Call 719-431-3549 to sign up! All Sellers and Buyers welcome.