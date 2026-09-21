Uncompahgre River Restoration

Saturday September 26, 9:00am – 12:00pm – Celebrate National Public Lands Day with Friends of the River Uncompahgre (ForU) and Citizens’ Climate Lobby Montrose (CCLMontrose) to restore a section of the Uncompahgre River corridor while learning why keeping our riparian ecosystem is good for us and the environment.

We will be planting 30 native Fremont Cottonwood trees, installing protective caging around the trees, trimming trail overgrowth and picking up trash.

Meet behind Home Depot at the Uncompahgre River Bridge. Bring gloves and dress to get dirty.

Please Register at foru-montrose.org